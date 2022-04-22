ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITVPF. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

ITVPF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

