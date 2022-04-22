ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.36

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 9458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

