Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $148.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

