JavaScript Token (JS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

JavaScript Token (JS) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $24,298.57 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.09 or 0.07486581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.60 or 1.00094625 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.