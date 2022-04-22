JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $13.74 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,000. Wendy’s comprises 10.0% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 81,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

