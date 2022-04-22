JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Corner Growth Acquisition accounts for 1.8% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COOLU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

