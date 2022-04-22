Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

