Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $43.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

JEF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,544. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

