JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,595. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.