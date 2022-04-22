Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €19.20

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

