Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Up 18.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRTGF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

