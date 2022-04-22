JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

