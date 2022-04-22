JOE (JOE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. JOE has a market capitalization of $240.74 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.07454324 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 0.99804455 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 218,997,151 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

