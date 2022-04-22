John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ JBSS opened at $86.20 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $993.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.