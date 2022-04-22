John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $86.20 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $993.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

