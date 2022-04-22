Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.3-98.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.35 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. 192,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

