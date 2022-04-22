Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.3-98.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.35 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $181.85. 192,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.