Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) were up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 463,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)
See Also
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.