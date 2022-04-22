JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 4,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 850,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

