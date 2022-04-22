JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $103.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

