JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 190 ($2.47).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Quilter’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

