JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 2.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 915,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 550,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 181,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 272,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 199,084 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

