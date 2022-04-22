JulSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.05 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $6.05 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.79 or 0.99976928 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

