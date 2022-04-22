Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

