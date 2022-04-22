K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,431.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,624.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.