K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
