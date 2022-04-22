Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

