Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $99.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

