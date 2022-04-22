Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.