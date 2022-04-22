Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $695,042.57 and $207,391.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

