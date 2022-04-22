Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

