Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.49. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

