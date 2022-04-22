KeyCorp Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $180.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.18.

FNV opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

