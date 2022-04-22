Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 34.2%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) rose 34.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

