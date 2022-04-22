Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.60

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 863477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11. The company has a market capitalization of £346.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

