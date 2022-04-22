Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.88 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

