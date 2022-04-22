Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 0.5%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.67 ($0.43). Approximately 8,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 63,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.93 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.83.
Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)
