Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.77 ($98.68).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.06 ($63.51) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €67.68 and its 200-day moving average is €83.39. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.