Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $63.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

