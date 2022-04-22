Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.37

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as low as $23.39. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 96,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

