Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $16.84. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 100,484 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

