La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several analysts recently commented on LFDJF shares. Citigroup upgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

