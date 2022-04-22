Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of LAKE stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $29.64.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
