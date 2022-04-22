Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $596.00 at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $684.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $469.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.32. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

