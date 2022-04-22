Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.22-$3.32 EPS.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.94 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

