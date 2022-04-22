LHT Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $104,926.84 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

