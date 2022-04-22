Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of LI stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

