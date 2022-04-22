Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $130.88 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.