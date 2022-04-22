Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00006888 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $283.14 million and $5.59 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

