Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.20. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 107,179 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.15.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.