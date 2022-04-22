Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,365.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $145,365.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00265950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

