Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

LMST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

